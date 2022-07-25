Braves vs. Phillies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies square off on Monday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Braves will send Max Fried to the hill and the home team will hand the ball to Ranger Suarez.

The home team has not acclimated to the second half of the season well, failing to get a win in each of their first three games back after the All-Star break. In those games, a sweep at the hands of the Chicago Cubs, the Phils were outscored 25-7 and only scored more than two runs in one game. Suarez has a chance to get them back on track, but has struggled against Atlanta this season. In two starts he’s gone 11 frames and allowed nine earned runs to the Braves, earning losses in each contest.

The reigning World Series champions still can’t overtake the New York Mets at the top of the NL East, but they’re just 1.5 games back and have claimed wins in two of their first three games since the All-Star break. Overall they’ve won 20 of their last 30 games and 14 of their last 20. Fried has pitched against the Phils once this season, allowing two earned runs in five frames back in May.

Braves vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Ranger Suarez

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. EST

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports South

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sportsnet Philadelphia

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Braves -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Braves -180, Phillies +155

Moneyline pick: Braves -180

Despite the Braves only having a 4-3 season series lead over Philidelphia, Atlanta is in much better form to start the second half of the season. Plus, Suarez hasn’t been at his best against the defending champs this year either.

Player prop pick: JT Realmuto over 0.5 home runs (+450)

Philidelphia’s backstop hasn’t been swinging that hot of a bat recently, with just eight bombs in 2022. But the positive thing is that three of them have come in his last 13 games so he’s heating up. In his career, which has all taken place in the NL East, he’s hitting well over .300 against Fried, including three home runs out of his 10 total hits.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.