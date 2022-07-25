Rays vs. Orioles: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles square off on Monday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Camden Yards in Baltimore, MD and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Corey Kluber (6-5, 3.73 ERA) will throw for the Rays with Austin Voth (1-1, 3.43 ERA) on the hill for the Orioles.

Tampa Bay (52-43) dropped two of three games against the Kansas City Royals over the weekend, heading into this four-game set. Kluber will make his 19th start of 2022 and allowed 4 runs on 8 hits over 6 innings in a win over the Orioles in his last start. The Rays rank in the bottom half of just about all the major batting stats, and Randy Arozarena leads the team with 44 RBIs.

Baltimore (47-48) won one matchup in its three-game set over the New York Yankees out of the break as the Orioles look to climb back into the Wild Card race. Voth made 28 appearances and five starts in 2022 with the Washington Nationals and Orioles and reached 5 innings in just one game this season, so we could see plenty of pitchers taking the mound for Baltimore in this spot. The Orioles rank No. 25 in on-base percentage (.302), and Trey Mancini leads the team with a .345 OBP.

Rays vs. Orioles

Pitchers: Corey Kluber vs. Austin Voth

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Rays local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Rays -1.5 (+130)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Rays -125, Orioles +105

Moneyline pick: Rays -125

It is tough to find where the edge is for Baltimore in this spot and even though Kluber is not what he was in Cleveland, he is still putting up impressive numbers at age 36. He should put together a better performance than he did against Baltimore prior to the break and put the Rays into position to pick up a win on Monday night.

Player prop pick: Austin Voth Under 3.5 strikeouts (+115)

The potential for a short start is the biggest reason for this under play as Voth threw more than 3 innings twice this season. He has an 8.7 K/9, which is fine, but there is plenty of value with plus odds in this spot.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.