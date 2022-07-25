Angels vs. Royals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Los Angeles Angels and Kansas City Royals square off on Monday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Kaufmann Stadium in Kansas City, MO and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Royals will send Zack Greinke to the hill while LAA will have Noah Syndergaard on the bump.

The Angels have been an absolute train wreck since about a month and a half into the season. They’re 1-2 since the All-Star break, but have won just five of their last 20 and two of their last 10 overall games. LAA broke a six-game skid yesterday with a 9-1 win over the Atlanta Braves, however. Thor has been decent this season, allowing just 34 earned runs in just under 75 innings, but he hasn’t gotten any sort of run support consistently. His ERA is hovering at 4.00 but has racked up losses in five of his last seven starts, giving up more than three earned runs just twice in that span.

Kansas City has won two straight and is at the .500 mark in their last 10, 20 and 30 games, which is honestly kind of impressive and random. The Royals also hold a 2-1 season series lead over the Angels. Greinke has sort of suffered the same fate as Syndergaard this season, though he hasn’t been as effective as his counterpart, allowing five or more runs in three of his last seven starts.

Angels vs. Royals

Pitchers: Noah Syndergaard vs. Zack Greinke

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. EST

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Royals local broadcast: Bally Sports Kansas City

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Angels -1.5

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Angels -110, Royals -110

Moneyline pick: Royals -110

Neither of these teams is going to come away with the World Series title this season, or likely even make the playoffs. Still, there are levels to how much a team can struggle and LAA is the lowest of the low in that department at the moment.

Player prop pick: Michael A Taylor over 0.5 hits (-165)

Taylor has been oddly solid in his career against Syndergaard despite being in the NL East at the same time as Thor was in his prime. He’s hitting .300 for his career against the hurler in 10 at-bats. Odds are he notches at least one more today

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.