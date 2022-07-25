Giants vs. Diamondbacks: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks square off on Monday with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Giants will hand the ball to Jakob Junis while Tyler Gilbert will take the mound for Arizona.

The Giants haven’t gotten off to the start they were hoping for since the All-Star break. They’ve lost four straight since the second half began, all at the hands of the NL West-leading LA Dodgers. The good news though is that Junis has been solid all season, earning wins in three of his last four contests and only earning a loss in one of his last seven starts. He hasn’t thrown against Arizona this season though.

The D-Backs have won two of their first three games back in action since the break, though they did lose yesterday. Shortly before the Midsummer Classic, Arizona dropped two of three to the Giants as well. In Gilbert’s one appearance against San Francisco this year he tossed 3.2 innings and gave up just one earned run earlier this month.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks

Pitchers: Jakob Junis vs. Tyler Gilbert

First pitch: 9:40 p.m. EST

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Diamondbacks local broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Giants -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Giants -140, Diamondbacks +120

Moneyline pick: Giants -140

San Francisco hasn’t gotten off to the second-half start that they were hoping for, but that changes today. The two teams have a 3-3 record on the season series, but the Giants have been better lately, winning two straight against Arizona earlier this month.

Player prop pick: David Villar -135

Villar made his Major League debut earlier this month against Arizona and made a big impact in that series. He has more starts against Arizona than any other team (six) and is hitting .250, meaning four hits in his 16 at-bats. With that level of experience against a specific team in such a short span, he’s bound to notch another hit.

