Rangers vs. Mariners: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners square off on Monday with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Glenn Otto (4-6, 5.40 ERA) will throw for the Rangers with Chris Flexen (6-8, 3.79 ERA) on the hill for the Mariners.

Texas (43-51) split a four-game set with the Oakland Athletics over the weekend as they get ready for Monday night’s matchup. Otto will make start No. 14 this season, and he is coming off an outing where he allowed 3 runs over 6 innings against the Mariners. The Rangers rank No. 26 in on-base percentage (.301), and Corey Seager leads the team with 23 home runs including a homer on Sunday.

Seattle (51-45) followed a 14-game winning streak heading into the break with three consecutive losses, getting swept by the Houston Astros over the weekend. Flexen has made 18 starts this season, and he gave up just 2 runs over his last three starts, a span of 16.1 innings of work. The Mariners rank No. 24 in batting average (.235), and rookie All-Star Julio Rodriguez missed the opening series with a wrist injury.

Rangers vs. Mariners

Pitchers: Glenn Otto vs. Chris Flexen

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Rangers local broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Mariners local broadcast: ROOT Sports-Northwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mariners -1.5 (+135)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Mariners -140, Rangers +120

Moneyline pick: Mariners -140

Runs could be hard to come by in this spot based on how well Flexen is throwing and Seattle’s poor season-long numbers at the plate. Flexen has been far more reliable than Otto this season, especially recently. He has not allowed more than 3 runs in a start since May 21, a span of 10 starts.

Player prop pick: Glenn Otto Over 4.5 strikeouts (+120)

The Rangers starter has a chance to go fairly deep into this game going up against a Mariners offense that has not done all that well this season. Otto has just a 6.9 K/9 to this point of the season, but the Mariners strike out 8.6 times per game.

