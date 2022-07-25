Nationals vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers square off on Monday with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Paolo Espino will be on the hill for the Nats while the home team will give the ball to Tony Gonsolin

The Dodgers are the best team in the West and it’s not particularly close. Los Angeles has been on absolute fire recently, winning 24 of their last 30 games and nine of their last 10 overall. They started the second half with a four-game sweep of the San Francisco Giants, who are a pretty good team in their own right, with only one of those games being decided by two runs or fewer. Gonsolin has also been dealing all year, boasting an 11-0 record and an ERA below 2.10.

The Nationals on the other hand are the worst team in the East and it’s not particularly close. They’ve won just three of their last 20 games overall and have lost eight of their last 10 overall. Espino has been fine, but the team doesn’t help him out much. In his last seven appearances, he’s allowed 17 earned runs in 31.1 innings, only giving up more than three earned runs in two outings. Yet he still hasn’t earned a single win in those seven games.

Nationals vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Paolo Espino vs. Tony Gonsolin

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. EST

Nationals local broadcast: MASN

Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -300, Nationals +250

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -300

I mean, this one might be the easiest moneyline pick to make on the day. Gonsolin has been dominant against anybody he faces while the Nats can’t seem to get out of their own way.

Player prop pick: Freddie Freeman over 1.5 hits (+160)

The former Atlanta Braves first baseman has six multi-hit games in his last nine outings. Since the All-Star break, he has had more than one hit in two of the last four games. In his career against Espino, he has four hits in eight total at-bats. Things are looking good for this prop.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.