Pirates vs. Cubs: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 2:20 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Bryse Wilson (1-5, 6.52 ERA) will throw for the Pirates with Keegan Thompson (7-4, 3.43 ERA) throwing for the Cubs.

Pittsburgh (40-57) dropped three of its first four games out if the break including a 3-2 loss in the first matchup of this series on Monday. Wilson will make his 13th appearance and 10th start this season, both of which are career highs for a 24-year-old player who made his MLB debut in 2018. He gave up 5 earned runs over his last three starts, a span of 16 innings. The Pirates rank No. 28 in runs per game (3.6), but their team leader in home runs (15), Bryan Reynolds, returned to from the injured list yesterday.

Chicago (39-57) won five consecutive games and is 4-0 since the All-Star Game as the Cubs look to complete a two-game sweep of the Pirates. Thompson has made 20 appearances and 12 starts in his second MLB season, and he has done well against Pittsburgh in 2022. Over three outings, he allowed 1 earned in 15 innings against this lineup. The Cubs rank No. 7 in on-base percentage (.321), and Nico Hoerner drove in the game-winning run in the eighth inning last night with a double.

Pirates vs. Cubs

Pitchers: Bryse Wilson vs. Keegan Thompson

First pitch: 2:20 p.m. ET

Pirates local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet-Pittsburgh

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Cubs -1.5 (+110)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Cubs -180, Pirates +155

Moneyline pick: Cubs -180

The Pirates have not been able to do much against Thompson through a three-game sample size in 2022, and Pittsburgh has struggled to hit the ball all season long. Runs should be hard to come by for them, and the Cubs have done well against Wilson, scoring 7 runs (6 earned) over 8.1 innings of work in two outings this year.

Player prop pick: Keegan Thompson Over 4.5 strikeouts (+100)

Both offenses strike out quite a bit in this matchup, but Thompson is a much better strikeout thrower than Wilson this season. Entering with an 8.3 K/9, Thompson will face a Pirates offense that strikes out 9.3 times per game, which is the third most in the MLB.

