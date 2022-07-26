Yankees vs. Mets: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The New York Yankees and New York Mets square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citi Field in Queens, New York and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.24 ERA) will throw for the Yankees with Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.55 ERA) starting for the Mets.

The Yankees (66-31) took two of three games against the Baltimore Orioles over the weekend before getting the day off yesterday. Montgomery will make his 20th start of the season, and he allowed 2 runs over 6.1 innings last week in his first outing out of the break. The Yankees have the top offense in the league in runs per game (5.4), and Aaron Judge has been fantastic since the All-Star Game with 4 home runs and 11 RBIs in the last four games. He leads the league in home runs (37) and second in RBIs (81).

The Mets (59-37) also had the day off yesterday after losing two of three against the San Diego Padres over the weekend. Walker made 16 starts this season and allowed just 1 run over his last two starts, a span of 13 innings. The Mets rank fifth in on-base percentage (.324), and Pete Alonso leads the MLB in RBIs with 82 after driving in 4 runs on Sunday.

Yankees vs. Mets

Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery vs. Taijuan Walker

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Yankees -1.5 (+145)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Yankees -120, Mets +100

Moneyline pick: Mets +100

It’s not a bad time to take advantage of the Mets getting even odds with Walker on the mound. He has been slightly better than Montgomery this season, and both offenses are among the best in the league. Pitching will be the difference, and you can get solid value on the home team on Tuesday night.

Player prop pick: Taijuan Walker Over 4.5 strikeouts (-115)

Walker got off to a slow start with his strikeout numbers earlier this season, but he is striking out hitters at a much higher rate recently. He struck out at least 5 hitters in six of his last seven games including each of his last three. Walker will face a Yankees lineup that strikes out 8.4 times per game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.