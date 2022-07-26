Rays vs. Orioles: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oriole Park at Camden Yards and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Shane McClanahan (10-3, 1.71 ERA) will throw for the Rays with Spenser Watkins (3-1, 3.93 ERA) on the mound for the Orioles.

Tampa Bay (52-44) lost three consecutive games including a 5-1 loss to Baltimore in the first game of the series yesterday. McClanahan is the favorite to win the AL Cy Young award with +160 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, and has been just about un-hittable, allowing fewer than two earned runs in seven consecutive starts. The Rays rank No. 24 in OPS (.689), and Randy Arozarena leads the team with 44 RBIs and smashed 12 home runs.

Baltimore (48-48) used a four-run fifth inning to pick up a victory in last night’s game. Watkins is in his second MLB season, and allowed just three earned runs over his last four starts, a span of 22.2 innings. The Orioles rank No. 24 in on-base percentage (.302), and Anthony Santander leads the team in home runs (16) and RBIs (50).

Rays vs. Orioles

Pitchers: Shane McClanahan vs. Spenser Watkins

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Rays local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Rays -1.5 (-115)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Rays -190, Orioles +160

Moneyline pick: Rays -190

There is not likely to be a ton of runs scored in this game due to the pitching matchup especially with McClanahan, who has been as good as it gets to this point of the season. Over his last seven starts, he allowed seven runs over 46.1 innings of work. Bet against him at your own risk.

Player prop pick: Spenser Watkins Over 3.5 strikeouts (-105)

The Orioles starter is not a high strikeout thrower at all with a 5.3 K/9 this season, but this is a good spot for Watkins to reach four strikeouts. He will face a Rays lineup that strikes out 8.0 times per game, and Watkins struck out at least four batters in three of his last four starts.

