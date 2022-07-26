Cardinals vs. Blue Jays: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:07 p.m. ET. The game takes place at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. St. Louis will start Andre Pallante (3-4, 3.34 ERA), while Jose Berrios (7-4, 5.22 ERA) gets the starting nod for Toronto.

The Cardinals (51-46) lost two of three against the Cincinnati Reds to open up the second half of the season. They now head to Toronto for a quick two-game set before another off day on Thursday. St. Louis will have to operate without arguably their two best players, Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt, who did not make the trip. Pallante will be starting his ninth game of the year. He pitched five innings and gave up six hits and three earned runs while earning the win in his last start.

The Blue Jays (53-43) swept the Boston Red Sox in a three-game set last weekend and have won six games in a row going back to before the All-Star break. They scored 40 runs in the series while only giving up 10. Berrios will be starting his 20th game of the season, and in his last, he pitched 6.1 innings while giving up seven hits and two earned runs.

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Jose Berrios

First pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Blue Jays local broadcast: Sportsnet

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Blue Jays -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Cardinals +190, Blue Jays -225

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays -225

Toronto gets the edge here because St. Louis will play this game sans Arenado and Goldschmidt. You’re taking out their team leader in batting average, home runs, RBI, OBP and hits, and that’s just Goldy. Arenado added another 18 home runs, 59 RBI and a .296 batting average. Berrios has been better as of late, so I think he helps the Blue Jays pick up the win.

Player prop pick: Jose Berrios over 4.5 strikeouts (-180)

This line seems low as Berrios has struck out at least six batters in his last three starts. Combine that with the pieces that the Cardinals are missing, and he should be able to fan at least five batters on Tuesday.

