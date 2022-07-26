Guardians vs. Red Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Cleveland Guardians and Boston Red Sox square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Fenway Park in Boston and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Guardians have yet to announce their starting pitcher, while Josh Winckowski gets the nod for the Red Sox.

So far this season, the Guardians have played good baseball. They have had some struggles as of late, however, as they have lost three straight. Andrés Giménez has shocked the majority of baseball fans this season with the amount of success he’s had. This season, he’s hitting .304 with 11 home runs and 45 runs batted in.

The Red Sox have had a rough week since the All-Star Break. They’re dealing with a number of injuries to star players like Rafael Devers, Chris Sale, and JD Martinez. Before this series started, the Red Sox were swept by the Yankees and Blue Jays in a dominant fashion. The Red Sox will continue to rely on Alex Verdugo and Xander Bogaerts.

Guardians vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: TBD vs. Josh Winckowski

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Red Sox -1.5

Run total: 10.5

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -145, Guardians +125

Moneyline pick: Red Sox -145

This game is honestly a toss-up, especially as we don't know who is starting on the mound for the Guardians. But after everything the Red Sox have dealt with the past few days, I think they win their second straight.

Player prop pick: Jose Ramirez over 1.5 total bases (-105)

Ramirez has had another stellar season. He’s been better against right-handed pitching as he’s hitting .302 versus .241 against left-handed pitching. I expect to see at least one extra-base hit from Ramirez in this game.

