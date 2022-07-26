Braves vs. Phillies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Spencer Strider is set to start for the Braves, while Aaron Nola gets the nod for the Phillies.

The Braves were just 0.5 games back of first place in the NL East just a few days ago. Back-to-back losses to the Phillies hurt them a bit as they are now two games behind the Mets again. Austin Riley has been one of the best hitters in the MLB the past few weeks. He is currently on a 17-game hit streak. Over that streak, Riley is hitting .435 with eight home runs and 15 runs batted in. On the mound, Strider has been great this season, although he’s coming off his worst start as of late.

The Phillies have had a tough season, but still have a good chance at making the playoffs. They currently sit 0.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot behind the Cardinals. Schwarber has hit for the most power for the Phillies as he’s hit 30 home runs this season. The Phillies need Bryce Harper back as soon as possible if they want to make the postseason. On the mound, Aaron Nola has had a decent season as he is 6-7 with a 3.13 ERA.

Braves vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs. Aaron Nola

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports South

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sportsnet Philadelphia

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Braves -1.5

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Braves -125, Phillies +105

Moneyline pick: Braves -125

I expected the Braves to be a heavier favorite in this one. I don't see them losing three games in a row. They are coming off two disappointing losses in their own ways. With the Mets two games ahead of them, the Braves can't afford to lose this many in a row. Look for a Braves victory.

Player prop pick: Austin Riley over 1.5 total bases (+135)

Like I said above, Riley has been phenomenal over the past few weeks. Once again last night, Riley swung the bat well as he was 2-4 with two doubles and was inches away from a home run. In his career against Nola, Riley is 13-34 with three home runs. Look for an extra-base hit from Riley in this one.

