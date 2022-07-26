Nationals vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Washington Nationals and LA Dodgers square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Josiah Gray (7-6, 4.40 ERA) will be starting for the Nationals and righty Mitch White (1-2, 3.78 ERA) will be on the bump for Los Angeles.

Washington (33-65) won the first game of this three-get set, 4-1, on Monday. Despite all the trade rumors surrounding the team, Washington has won three of its past five. Josh Bell, one of the many players the Nationals have made available for trade talks, is batting .302 with 13 home runs and 51 RBIs.

Los Angeles (64-31) had its eight-game win streak snapped Monday, but the Dodgers remain the hottest team in the majors, having won 19 of 22. Trea Turner is having a strong season at the plate, batting .306 with 15 home runs and leading the team with 69 RBIs.

Nationals vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Josiah Gray (7-6, 4.40 ERA) vs Mitch White (1-2, 3.78 ERA)

First pitch: 10:10 p.m.

Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet LA

Nationals local broadcast: Mid-Atlanta Sports Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5 (-120)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Nationals +205; Dodgers -245

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -245

It’s not a surprise to see Washington playing hard, especially with much of the roster trying to showcasing themselves to contending teams before the trade deadline. But the Dodgers are playing too well right now to lose consecutive games at home against one of the worst teams in the league.

Player prop pick: Mookie Betts over 0.5 RBIs (+130)

Betts saw his six-game hitting streak come to an end Monday with a rare 0-for-5 (two strikeouts) performance. His bat is still warm and he’ll produce at the plate tonight. Betts is also betting +265 for over 0.5 home runs. That’s a solid prop with some longer odds.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.