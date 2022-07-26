Angels vs. Royals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Los Angeles Angels and Kansas City Royals square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jose Suarez (1-4, 5.60 ERA) will take the mound for Los Angeles while Angel Zerpa (2-0, 1.29 ERA) gets the starting nod for Kansas City.

The Angels’ (40-56) season to forget has continued in the second half. They won one game against the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series to start the second half but are coming off a shutout loss. They couldn’t get to the veteran Zack Greinke as they mustered just three hits in five innings. It didn’t get better once he was pulled as they tagged the next four relievers for just two more hits and one walk. The southpaw Suarez will be starting his 10th game of the year. He has lost two games in a row, including his last outing when he went only 3.2 innings and gave up five hits and six earned runs.

The Royals (39-57) are on a solid three-game win streak. Their shutout victory on Monday was especially impressive as they got to the Los Angeles pitching staff to the tune of seven runs after the fifth inning. Catcher MJ Melendez hit a 406 ft. two-run home run to seal the win in the bottom of the eighth. Zerpa will be starting his third career game. In his most recent, he pitched five innings and gave up four hits with one earned run for his second victory of the year.

Angels vs. Royals

Pitchers: Jose Suarez vs. Angel Zerpa

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports SoCal

Royals local broadcast: Bally Sports Kansas City

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Royals -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Angels +100, Royals -120

Moneyline pick: Royals -120

It still feels weird picking the Royals to win over the Angels, but Los Angeles has just been all over the place this season. They are 4-16 over their last 20 games, while Kansas City has been playing well. Suarez has been a liability on the mound, while Zerpa has been a breath of fresh air for the Royals. I think Kansas City takes the second game of this series on Tuesday.

Player prop pick: Andrew Benintendi over 1.5 total bases (+115)

Benintendi is hitting .322 on the year, which is the fifth-best batting average in the league. He is expected to be on the move with the trade deadline looming, but for now, he remains a Royal. He is hitting .272 against lefties this year and will tally at least two bases on Tuesday.

