Mets vs. Yankees: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Mets and Yankees square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Citi Field in Queens and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Max Scherzer will be on the hill for the Mets, while the Yanks will hand the ball to Domingo German, who is making just his second appearance of 2022.

The Mets took game one of this Subway Series between two of the best teams in all of baseball. They’re pretty dominant at home, having won 30 of the 47 games they’ve played in Queens in 2022. Scherzer being on the hill for New York is a good sign too since he’s given up just 19 earned runs in 75 innings pitched this season.

Still, even with an ace like Scherzer going for the Mets, the Yanks have one of the most explosive offenses in baseball. In their last 10 games, they’ve scored six or more runs five times and hit double digits twice in that span. German is the wild card for the Yankees though tonight. With just one start under his belt, which didn’t go too well (five earned runs in three innings), the question is can he handle the intimidating lineup that the Mets have.

Mets vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Domingo German

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. EST

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mets -1.5

Run total: 7

Moneyline odds: Mets -180, Yankees +155

Moneyline pick: Mets -180

This is probably the easiest game of this series to pick who is going to come out on top. An ace for the Mets going up against a struggling pitcher for the boys from the Bronx means good things for the team from Queens.

Player prop pick: Max Scherzer under 7.5 strikeouts (+120)

Scherzer is a strikeout pitcher and In most circumstances, 7.5 is an easy number for him to hit. He’s eclipsed the eight K mark in each of his last four starts and has hit double digits in two of his last four. Still, the Yankees are averaging just 8.39 strikeouts per game this season and just seven per game over their last three contests.

