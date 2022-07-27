Rays vs. Orioles: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles square off on Wednesday, July 27 with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Drew Rasmussen (6-3, 3.13 ERA) will start for Tampa Bay, while Baltimore counters with Tyler Wells (7-6, 3.69 ERA).

The Rays (52-45) picked up a win in their first game after the All-Star break, but things have worsened. They have now lost four games in a row, including the first two in this series. Tampa Bay has been outscored 10-4 in the series' first two games. Rasmussen will be starting his 17th game of the season. He is coming off a win where he pitched five innings and gave up seven hits with only one earned run against the Kansas City Royals.

The Orioles (49-48) lost their first series after the break against the New York Yankees. They have battled back and have taken two games in a row against the Rays. Tuesday’s victory was fueled by Cedric Mullins, Anthony Santander and Ramon Urias, all going deep in the win. Wells will be starting his 20th game of the season. He is coming off a loss where he pitched five innings and gave up five hits and five earned runs while striking out four.

Rays vs. Orioles

Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Tyler Wells

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Rays local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Rays -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Rays -115, Orioles -105

Moneyline pick: Orioles -115

Rasmussen gets the nod in the pitching matchup and has been good recently. Unfortunately, the Rays haven’t been supporting their starters with run support. Baltimore gets a bad wrap, but they have shown as much fight as anyone this season. The Orioles are finding ways to win ballgames, and that should give them the advantage in this matchup even if Wells gets knocked around.

Player prop pick: Austin Hays under 1.5 hits (-280)

Hays leads the Orioles hitting .266 on the season. He has 23 doubles and 12 home runs with 47 RBI. Hays heads into Wednesday’s game 0-6 in his career against Rasmussen. He hasn’t had more than one hit in his last five games, and that streak should continue Wednesday.

