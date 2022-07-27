Nationals vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Washington Nationals and LA Dodgers square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 3:10 p.m EST. The game takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Nats will send Patrick Corbin to the hill while the Dodgers will give the ball to Andrew Heaney.

The Nationals have been one of the worst teams in baseball this season, sitting 27 games back from the top of the NL East. They’ve won just 11 of their last 30 games, but for some reason, the start of the second half of the season seemed to spark them. They come into this game on a three-game winning streak, which includes taking the first two games of this series off of LA. Corbin has struggled a lot this season so that may be coming to an end Wednesday. He’s given up five earned runs in as many innings in two straight appearances and his ERA for the season is up above 6.00.

The Dodgers are on the exact opposite side of the spectrum as one of the best teams in baseball. They arguably are the best team right now, winning 23 of their last 30 contests. That’s why the last two losses at the hands of Washington are so puzzling, especially since neither game was particularly close. But Heaney should be capable of getting them back on track. His ERA for the season is 0.59, having allowed just one earned run and nine hits in 16 innings. He’s struck out 23 hitters in that span.

Nationals vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Andrew Heaney

First pitch: 3:10 p.m. EST

Nationals local broadcast: MASN

Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -300, Nationals +250

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -300

The Dodgers are one of the best and the Nats are one of the worst teams in baseball. Sure, Washington took the first two games, but this is where things get back to normal thanks to the matchup on the mound.

Player prop pick: Heany over 4.5 strikeouts (-120)

The lefty has racked up five or more strikeouts in each of his three starts this season. Even dating back to last season to his most recent seven appearances, the fewest strikeouts he’s earned in a game is four, having earned 46 Ks in his last 37 innings pitched.

