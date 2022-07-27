White Sox vs. Rockies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Chicago White Sox and Colorado Rockies square off on Wednesday, July 27 with first pitch set for 3:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Lucas Giolito (6-6, 5.12 ERA) will take the mound for Chicago, while Colorado sends Antonio Senzatela (3-5, 4.98 ERA).

The White Sox (49-48) have won three games in a row and are three games back of the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central. Michael Kopech pitched 5.1 innings giving up no earned runs in Chicago’s win on Tuesday. Yoan Moncada had an RBI double in the seventh inning that sealed the win. Giolito has gone 2-2 in his last four starts and is coming off a loss. He lasted only three innings against the Cleveland Guardians and gave up nine hits and six earned runs while striking out only two.

The Rockies (44-54) have had a rough start to start the second half of the season. They narrowly avoided a four-game sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers, but they lost the series opener against Chicago on Tuesday. Ryan McMahon did his best to spark a late rally with a solo shot in the bottom of the ninth, but it was all for naught. Senzatela will be starting his 15th game of the season. In his last outing, he pitched five innings and gave up seven hits and three earned runs while not factoring into the decision.

White Sox vs. Rockies

Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. Antonio Senzatela

First pitch: 3:10 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Rockies local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: White Sox -1.5

Run total: 11.5

Moneyline odds: White Sox -135, Rockies +115

Moneyline pick: White Sox -135

Chicago heads into this one with momentum from winning three in a row. They haven’t been blowing out their opponents, but they have been able to do what is needed to pick up the win. Giolito is due for a bounce-back outing and should have the run support he needs to pick up the win.

Player prop pick: AJ Pollock under 1.5 hits (-210)

Pollock has typically done well in his career against Senzatela and enters this matchup hitting .318 going 7-22 with three doubles and a home run. That being said, Pollock has only three multi-hit games in the entire month of July. He may pick up one hit in the game but shouldn’t get two.

