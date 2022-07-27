Twins vs. Brewers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. EST. The game takes place at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and is Major League Baseball’s weekly game that is free to stream on YouTube. The ace will be on the bump for Milwaukee with Corbin Burnes, while the Twins will send out Chris Archer to start the game.

The Brew Crew remains atop the NL Central by a couple of games but has been in a bit of a funk recently. They’ve won just about half of their last 30 games and have won five of their last 10, seemingly unable to escape a .500 record in recent weeks. That may be changing, though. Ever since the group got back from the All-Star break, Milwaukee has won four of its five games overall. Burnes on the hill should give them confidence too, he’s allowed just nine earned runs in close to his last 50 innings pitched and has a 4-0 record over his last seven appearances, going seven or more innings four times in that span.

Minnesota is also leading the pack in their division, with a 2.5-game lead in the AL Central. Two teams are closing fast behind them, but despite close to a .500 record over the last month, they’ve been solid since the second half started. In just three games, the Twins are 2-1, though they lost by one run yesterday in the series opener to the Brewers. Archer being on the bump is solid, but he’s not what he used to be. He doesn’t tend to go deep into games anymore, failing to get past the fifth inning in any of his last seven appearances.

Twins vs. Brewers

Pitchers: Chris Archer vs. Corbin Burnes

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. EST

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Live stream: Youtube

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Brewers -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Brewers -200, Twins +170

Moneyline pick: Brewers -200

This should be a good game between two division leaders who are playing well to start the second half. But having Burnes on the hill will be the difference for the Brewers today.

Player prop pick: Kolten Wong over 0.5 hits (-190)

Wong has been on a tear recently, with eight hits in four games since the All-Star break. He also has a career .500 average against Archer in 10 plate appearances.

