Angels vs. Royals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Los Angeles Angels and Kansas City Royals square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Janson Junk, who might have the greatest name for a pitcher, will be on the hill for LAA while the Royals will hand the ball to Brad Keller.

In what seems shocking on the surface, the Angels are not in last place in their division despite being 22.5 games back of the league leaders. LA has won two of its five games since the All-Star break, including yesterday’s contest against the Royals. The group has won just five of their last 20 games and 10 of their last 30. Junk, who will be on the hill today, will be making just his sixth Major League appearance and only his second of 2022. In his last outing, he tossed one scoreless frame in a loss to the Blue Jays.

Kansas City isn’t playing extremely well either, but they’re at least in a better spot than LA is. The Royals sit 13 games back from the AL Central lead and have won five of their last 10 and 10 of their last 20. Since the second half of the season started, KC has won three of its five games. Keller is struggling a bit this season with a 5-10 record and an ERA hovering around 4.20. He has not faced the Angels this year.

Angels vs. Royals

Pitchers: Janson Junk vs. Brad Keller

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. EST

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Royals local broadcast: Bally Sports Kansas City

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Royals -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Royals -135, Angels +115

Moneyline pick: Royals -135

The Angels might feel good about their chances with Keller on the hill, but their offense has been awful lately, averaging just 2.75 runs per contest on their last eight games. That includes two games where they scored nine and six runs, respectively. In that span, they were shut out once, scored one run three times and scored just two runs twice.

Player prop pick: Andrew Benintendi over 1.5 hits (+135)

Benintendi is on a heater right now. In his last nine games, he’s earned 12 hits, including four multi-hit performances in his last seven appearances. Dating back to before the All-Star break he has a seven-game hitting streak and could keep that up against a rookie hurler with limited experience.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.