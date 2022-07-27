Braves vs. Phillies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 12:35 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Charlie Morton (5-4, 4.20 ERA) will throw for the Braves, and Kyle Gibson (5-4, 4.69 ERA) will start for the Phillies.

Atlanta (59-40) will go for its second series victory out of the break and pulled off a 6-3 win in Tuesday’s matchup. Morton will make start No. 20 and is coming off an outing where he threw 6 scoreless innings with 7 strikeouts against the Los Angeles Angels. The Braves score the fourth most runs per game (4.8), and Austin Riley leads the team in home runs (28), RBIs (64), batting average (.297) and on-base percentage (.360).

Philadelphia (50-47) lost four of five games since the All-Star Game heading into Wednesday afternoon’s matchup. Gibson will make his 20th start of the season, though he is coming off a rough outing where he gave up 6 runs over 4.1 innings of work in a loss to the Chicago Cubs. The Phillies rank seventh in runs per game (4.6), and Kyle Schwarber hit his 31st home run and 60th RBI on Tuesday.

Braves vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Charlie Morton vs. Kyle Gibson

First pitch: 12:35 p.m. ET

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports South

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Braves -1.5 (+100)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Braves -165, Phillies +140

Moneyline pick: Phillies +140

These are two very evenly-matched teams taking the field on Wednesday afternoon with a pair of pitchers with similar statistics over the same sample size and two strong offenses. I’m not sure why either team would check in as -165 favorites when it feels like this could go either way. Let’s ride with the home team to win this series with a higher payout.

Player prop pick: Kyle Gibson Under 4.5 strikeouts (+120)

The Phillies starter has a low strikeout rate this season with just a 7.1 K/9, and he struck out fewer than 5 hitters in four of his last six starts. In his last start, he threw 4.1 innings and did not strike out a single hitter. The Braves strike out 9.4 times per game, which is the second most, but they should be able to create enough contact for a solid payout.

