Padres vs. Tigers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The San Diego Padres and Detroit Tigers square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Yu Darvish (9-4, 3.28 ERA) will throw for the Padres with Tarik Skubal (7-8, 3.88 ERA) on the mound for the Tigers.

San Diego (55-44) will go for the series victory after winning last night’s game in the 10th inning. Darvish made 18 starts in 2022 and allowed a combined 5 earned runs in his last three starts, throwing 7 innings in each of them. The Padres have the fourth-worst slugging percentage (.373), and their leader in home runs (16) and RBIs (54), Manny Machado, tweaked his ankle in last night’s game.

Detroit (39-59) has the second-worst record in the American League and lost four of its last five games. Skubal will make start No. 20 in his third MLB season, and he allowed just 1 unearned run over 6 innings in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics in his last outing. The Tigers have the worst offense in baseball with 3.2 runs per game, and Jeimer Candelario became the first Detroit player to reach double-digit home runs in 2022 after smashing three dingers in his last two games.

Padres vs. Tigers

Pitchers: Yu Darvish vs. Tarik Skubal

First pitch: 1:10 p.m. ET

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Tigers local broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Padres -1.5 (+130)

Run total: 7

Moneyline odds: Padres -130, Tigers +110

Moneyline pick: Padres -130

The Tigers have ranked dead last in runs per game for much of the 2022 season, and it is incredibly difficult to put a ton of confidence in what they can do at the plate, especially against a solid pitcher like Darvish. San Diego averages more than a full run per game than Detroit this season, and you can get decent odds on the Padres moneyline.

Player prop pick: Yu Darvish Over 6.5 strikeouts (-140)

The Padres starter is putting up the lowest K/9 in his entire career at 8.5, but his strikeout numbers continue to increase in recent starts. Darvish struck out at least 9 hitters in four of his last five hits, and he should be able to get fairly deep into this start in a matchup against this Tigers offense.

