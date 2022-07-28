Rays vs. Orioles: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 12:35 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oriole Park at Camden Yards and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Ryan Yarbrough (0-5, 5.61 ERA) will throw for the Rays, while Jordan Lyles (6-8, 4.79 ERA) will start for the Orioles.

Tampa Bay (53-45) snapped a four-game losing streak with a 6-4 victory in 10 innings on Thursday, as the Rays currently hold onto the third Wild Card spot in the American League. Yarbrough will make his 11th appearance and eighth start of the season and is coming off an outing where he gave up 3 runs over 4 innings in last weekend’s loss to the Kansas City Royals. The Rays rank No. 22 in runs per game (4.2), and Randy Arozarena hit the game-winner for the Rays Wednesday night with a 2-run double.

Baltimore (49-49) is 3-3 out of the break and will look to win the series with a victory on Thursday afternoon. Lyles made 20 starts in his first season with the Orioles, and he’s coming off a start where he allowed 3 runs over 5 innings in a victory over the New York Yankees. The Orioles rank No. 24 in on-base percentage (.302), and Anthony Santander leads the team in home runs (17) and RBIs (51), riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Rays vs. Orioles

Pitchers: Ryan Yarbrough vs. Jordan Lyles

First pitch: 12:35 p.m. ET

Rays local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Rays -1.5 (+150)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Orioles -115, Rays -105

Moneyline pick: Orioles -115

This is not a great pitching matchup, and the offenses do not rank that well in many of the major statistical categories. Let’s side with the Orioles as slight favorites, considering how poor the Rays have been with Yarbrough on the mound. Tampa Bay lost the last nine games Yarbrough played, and Baltimore could be in a decent position to put up a few runs in this spot.

Player prop pick: Jordan Lyles Over 4.5 strikeouts (+105)

The Orioles starter has a K/9 (7.4) that is consistent with his career numbers (6.9) over 12 MLB seasons. Jordan Lyles has a good chance to surpass 5 strikeouts against a Rays offense that strikes out 8.8 times per game, the sixth most in the league.

