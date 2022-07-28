Phillies vs. Pirates: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 7:05. The game takes place at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The pitching matchup is a Zack vs. Zach battle. The Phillies’ Zack Wheeler will go up against the Pirates’ Zach Thompson.

The Phillies (51-47) rebounded from an embarrassing home sweep at the hands of the Cubs by taking two of three games against the Braves. Philadelphia is currently a half-game out of a playoff spot. The Phillies scored seven runs in Wednesday’s win, their second-most runs in their past 17 games. Wheeler has a 2.78 ERA for the season and has a 2.01 ERA with a .591 opponents’ OPS over his past 15 starts.

The Pirates (40-58) come into Philadelphia after losing four of their past five games. They have also had their struggles scoring runs, crossing the plate just 11 times over their past five games. They have also lost four of their past five games against the Phillies. Thompson had an ugly start versus the Marlins his last time out (seven earned runs in 5.1 innings), but in his 11 starts prior to that, he had posted a 2.62 ERA.

Phillies vs. Pirates

Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Zach Thompson

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Pirates local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Phillies -1.5 (-115)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Phillies -195, Pirates +165

Moneyline pick: Phillies -195

Wheeler is the decider here. With both offenses struggling, he’s the reason why the Phillies are the pick. He is 2-0 with a 2.22 ERA in four career starts against Pittsburgh.

Player prop pick: Zack Wheeler OVER 18.5 outs recorded (-105)

Wheeler should be able to go deep into tonight’s game against one of the weakest lineups in MLB. After leading the league in innings pitched last year, Wheeler has recorded 19 outs or more in four of his past five starts.

