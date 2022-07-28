Mariners vs. Astros: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Logan Gilbert will try to get the Mariners into the win column against the Astros. Jose Urquidy will look to continue Houston’s success in this AL West rivalry.

The Mariners (54-45) arrived in Houston on the tail of a three-game sweep of the Rangers. Julio Rodriguez finished off the sweep with a clutch, three-run, go-ahead homer in the eighth inning Wednesday. The American League Rookie of the Year favorite (-450 per DraftKings Sportsbook), Rodriguez has gone deep in each of his last two games after missing some time due to a wrist injury. Gilbert was the starting pitcher when Seattle most recently beat Houston, a 6-3 win on June 8. The star right-hander has a 2.37 ERA in 19 innings (three starts) against the Astros this year.

The Astros (64-35) followed up their three-game sweep of the Mariners last weekend by getting swept in three games versus the cellar-dwelling A’s. Baseball! Still, Houston owns the second-best record in the AL, the third-best in MLB. Yordan Alvarez homered in Wednesday’s loss and is batting .374 with 17 home runs and 42 RBIs in his previous 41 games. Urquidy defeated the Mariners last Friday as he tossed six innings of one-run ball. The left-hander has pitched at least six innings in each of his previous seven starts. He has a 2.29 ERA during that span.

Mariners vs. Astros

Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Jose Urquidy

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Mariners local broadcast: Root Sports Northwest

Astros local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Astros -1.5 (+140)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Astros -140, Mariners +120

Moneyline pick: Astros -140

The Mariners have won 17 of their past 20 games. Those three losses? Last weekend at home to the Astros. Expect the Astros to be pretty peeved following their shocking series in Oakland, and although Gilbert has shown the ability to handcuff Houston, it’s hard to bet against the home team here considering the recent history in this head-to-head series.

Player prop pick: Yordan Alvarez OVER 1.5 total bases (-110)

Alvarez went 3-for-3 against Gilbert when Houston and Seattle met at Minute Maid Park in June. Look for Alvarez, who has 11 extra-base hits in his past 14 games, to do more damage against tonight.

