Royals vs. Yankees: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Brady Singer (4-3, 3.82 ERA) will start for the Royals with Jameson Taillon (10-2, 3.93 ERA) throwing for the Yankees.

Kansas City (38-59) will look to avoid a third consecutive loss as it gets ready for a four-game series on Thursday night. Singer will make his 16th appearance and 13th start of 2022, and he allowed just 2 earned runs with 18 strikeouts over 12 innings of work in his last two outings. The Royals rank No. 26 in runs per game (3.9), and rookie shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. has not played since Sunday.

New York (66-33) has the top record in the American League, but the Yankees are coming off a series where they were swept in a two-game set with the New York Mets. Taillon will make his 20th start of the season and is coming off a short start where he allowed 2 runs on 4 hits and 3 walks over 2.2 innings against the Baltimore Orioles. The Yankees have the best offense in runs per game (5.3), and Aaron Judge remains the home run leader with 38 dingers.

Royals vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Jameson Taillon

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Royals local broadcast: Bally Sports Kansas City

Yankees local broadcast: YES

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Yankees -1.5 (-115)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Yankees -230, Royals +195

Moneyline pick: Yankees -230

The pitching matchup is pretty even with these two starters, but the difference will come offensively where the Yankees have a significant advantage. New York averages nearly 1.5 runs per game more than Kansas City, and it’s tough to trust the Royals in this spot given that difference.

Player prop pick: Brady Singer Over 4.5 strikeouts (-120)

The Royals starting pitcher is in a solid spot to reach 5 K’s against the Yankees in this spot. Brady Singer is a strong strikeout thrower with a 9.4 K/9 this season and struck out at least 5 hitters in his last five starts with an average of 7.4 K’s per game during that span. The Yankees strike out 8.4 times per game as a team this season.

