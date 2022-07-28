Dodgers vs. Rockies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 8:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Coors Field in Denver, CO, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Tyler Anderson (10-1, 2.79 ERA) will step on the mound for the Dodgers while Jose Urena (1-2, 3.13 ERA) will get the nod for the Rockies.

Los Angeles (65-32) dropped two of three games against the Nationals this week, but still heads into this series with the best record in the National League and a commanding 11.5-game lead in the NL West. The Dodgers’ bats got to work early in yesterday’s 7-1 victory over the Nationals, scoring six of those runs in the first inning.

Colorado (45-54) enters this four-game weekend series with the hopes of climbing out of the basement of the NL West standings. The Rockies split their two-game interleague set against the White Sox this week, falling 2-1 on Tuesday before edging them in a 6-5 victory yesterday. Elias Diaz walked it off with a two-RBI single in the bottom of the ninth for the win.

Dodgers vs. Rockies

Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Jose Urena

First pitch: 8:40 p.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet LA

Rockies local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5 (-140), Rockies +1.5 (+120)

Run total: O12 (-105), U12 (-115)

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -210, Rockies +180

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -210

The Dodgers have been near flawless when Anderson is on the bump, emerging victorious in 11 of his last 12 starts. Bank on that trend continuing this evening and take L.A. on the moneyline.

Player prop pick: Freddie Freeman over 0.5 home runs (+360)

Freeman has Urena’s number at the plate, boasting a .412 batting average and .941 slugging percentage through 34 career at bats with four home runs against the Rockies righty.

