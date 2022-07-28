Rangers vs. Angels: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 9:38 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Spencer Howard (1-2, 7.11 ERA) will get the start for the Rangers while Shohei Ohtani (9-5, 2.80 ERA) will get the nod for the Halos.

Los Angeles (42-56) is looking to overtake the Rangers for third place in the AL West standings by the end of this four-game weekend series. The Angels are fresh off taking two of three from the Royals this week and will be returning home for the first time since the All-Star break.

Texas (43-54) has dropped five of its last six games heading into this series and were just swept on the road by the red-hot Mariners. It was frustrating for the Rangers considering that all three games of the series were decided by two runs or less.

Rangers vs. Angels

Pitchers: Spencer Howard vs. Shohei Ohtani

First pitch: 9:38 p.m. ET

Rangers local broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Angels -1.5 (-115), Rangers +1.5 (-105)

Run total: O 7.5 (-115), U 7.5 (-105)

Moneyline odds: Angels -230, Rangers +195

Moneyline pick: Angels -230

The Angels are the easy pick at home here and there’s an opportunity for them to open it up on offense. Howard just recently got his ERA to under 10 but is still being regularly hit up for home runs in each start. Take L.A. on the moneyline.

Player prop pick: Shohei Ohtani over 8.5 strikeouts (+100)

Ohtani was lit up for six earned runs in his start against the Braves last Friday but still produced 11 strikeouts. The two-way phenom has hit double-digits in K’s in each of his last five trips to the mound and we’ll bank on No. 6 tonight. Take the over.

