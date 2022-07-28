Cubs vs. Giants: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 9:45 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Justin Steele (4-6, 4.02 ERA) will get the start for the Cubbies while the Giants will send Alex Wood (6-8, 4.21 ERA) to the mound.

San Francisco (48-50) is in a free fall heading into this four-game series, losing seven straight since the All-Star break and falling further behind in the NL Wild Card race. After getting swept by the Dodgers last weekend, the Giants were promptly swept by the Diamondbacks this week in games where they couldn’t match the offensive firepower of their opponents. They’re hoping a return home will be what the doctor ordered.

While San Fran has been in a slump, Chicago (40-57) has been surging with a six-game winning streak dating back to before the break. The Cubs have dominated the state of Pennsylvania over the past week, sweeping the Phillies on the road before taking two off the Pirates earlier this week. Seiya Suzuki went 2-4 with a home run in Tuesday’s 4-2 victory.

Cubs vs. Giants

Pitchers: Justin Steele vs. Alex Wood

First pitch: 9:45 p.m. ET

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Giants -1.5 (+145), Cubs +1.5 (-170)

Run total: O 8 (-115), U 8 (-105)

Moneyline odds: Giants -140, Cubs +120

Moneyline pick: Giants -140

The Giants are returning home for the first time since the All-Star break and we’ll predict that their losing skid comes to an end tonight. The Cubs haven’t necessarily benefitted from having a day off, as they are 3-7 when coming off an off day this season. Take San Francisco on the moneyline.

Player prop pick: Willson Contreras over 0.5 RBI (+195)

Willson Contreras is still a Chicago Cub for now as a potential trade before the deadline seems imminent. He got a full standing ovation from the Wrigley Field crowd in Tuesday’s win against the Pirates and we’ll predict that he’ll up his value a little bit by driving home a run tonight.

