Report: MacKenzie Gore goes on injured list, may not pitch again this season

The Padres ace is reportedly done for the season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
San Diego Padres starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore (left) walks off the field with an injury during the fifth inning in a game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.&nbsp; Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres, considered frontrunners for Washington Nationals star Juan Soto, won’t have one of their biggest trade chips available to them. A report from San Diego Tribune-Union writer Kevin Acee suggests MacKenzie Gore, one of the team’s top trade chips, won’t pitch again this season. Gore went to the injured list Wednesday with elbow soreness.

Gore felt the soreness in San Diego’s loss to the Detroit Tigers and while the team hasn’t said anything official yet, Acee’s comments aren’t a good sign. Gore has been a standout rookie for the Padres until late. In his first eight games this season, he was 3-1 with a 1.71 ERA. In the last eight, he’s gone 1-3 with a 8.68 ERA. Clearly, something has gone wrong and maybe this injury was part of it.

If Gore is truly done for the year, the Padres will likely lean on Mike Clevinger and Nick Martinez to take over in a starting role.

