Cardinals vs. Nationals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals square off on Friday, July 29 with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Miles Mikolas (7-8, 2.87 ERA) will take the mound for St. Louis, while Washington will start veteran arm Anibal Sanchez (0-2, 6.30 ERA).

The Cardinals (52-47) got through their series with the Toronto Blue Jays even though they were short-staffed. St. Louis was the beneficiary of deep flies from Nolan Gorman and a big three-run home run from Albert Pujols in Wednesday’s game. Mikolas will be starting his 21st game of the season. He pitched five innings and gave up seven hits and six earned runs to tally his eighth loss of the season.

The Nationals (34-66) are coming off an impressive series win against the Los Angeles Dodgers. They are 3-3 in their six games since the All-Star break and return home for a six-game home stand starting with St. Louis. Sanchez will be making his third start of the year for Washington. The veteran right-hander has lost both of his starts, including his last, where he pitched five innings and gave up six hits, and three earned runs against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Cardinals vs. Nationals

Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Anibal Sanchez

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Nationals local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Cardinals -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Cardinals -175, Nationals +150

Moneyline pick: Cardinals -175

Sanchez has been a fill-in starter for the Nationals eating up some innings. Unfortunately, he hasn’t been good in his outings and puts Washington behind the eight-ball when taking the mound. St. Louis will get back its two best bats since this series is back in the U.S. Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt are rested and should help the Cardinals pick up the win on Friday.

Player prop: Nolan Arenado, over 0.5 hits (-275)

Arenado is mashing the ball this year hitting .296 with 24 doubles, 18 home runs and 59 RBI through 91 games. He wasn’t active for the team’s recent series against the Blue Jays but should be back as this series against the Nationals begins on Friday. Arenado has had success against Nationals veteran pitcher Anibal Sanchez going 4-10 heading into this series. He should pick up a base hit on Friday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.