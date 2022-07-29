Mariners set to acquire SP Luis Castillo from Reds

The Seattle Mariners are finalizing a deal to acquire Cincinnati Reds ace pitcher Luis Castillo, according to Jeff Passan. The Mariners will bolster their rotation with this move by adding a pitcher who was otherwise going nowhere with a rebuilding franchise.

BREAKING: The Seattle Mariners are finalizing a deal to acquire right-hander Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 30, 2022

The Mariners are sending three of their five best prospects back to Cincinnati in the deal for Castillo, according to Ken Rosenthal.

Heading to Reds, per @Ctrent: Noelvi Marte, Levi Stoudt, Edwin Arroyo, Dylan Moore. Three of Mariners’ top five prospects, per @MLBPipeline. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 30, 2022

Castillo is 4-4 this season with a 2.86 ERA, which suggests he hasn’t been getting much run support in Cincinnati. In fact, the Reds have scored one run or less in three of those four losses. The veteran now gets to go to a contending team and should get more offense from Seattle’s bats down the stretch.

The Mariners are 11 games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West, but hold the second of three wildcard spots in the American League. They’re looking to maintain that position and this acquisition does just that. Castillo likely slots in as Seattle’s third starter behind Robbie Ray and Logan Gilbert.