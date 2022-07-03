Royals vs. Tigers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Comerica Park in Detroit, MI and will be available to watch on Peacock. Brady Singer (3-3, 4.33 ERA) will start for the Royals while Tarik Skubal (5-6, 3.75 ERA) will step on the mound for the Tigers.

Detroit (30-46) was able to walk it off against the Royals on Saturday, pulling ahead in the final frame for a dramatic 4-3 victory. After a Victor Reyes solo home run tied the game in the bottom of the ninth, leadoff batter Riley Greene became the hero with a walkoff shot center. The Tigers will turn to Skubal today, who has ran into a rough patch by dropping his last four starts.

Saturday was a bitter loss for Kansas City (28-48), who held control of most of the contest. Hunter Dozier got the action started with an RBI double in the top of the first and Whit Merrifield RBI single in the top of the fourth gave them a 3-1 lead. The Tigers, of course, erased that deficit to down the last place Royals. Singer will try to lift KC up today after dropping his last two starts.

Royals vs. Tigers

Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Tarik Skubal

First pitch: 12:05 p.m. ET

Royals local broadcast: Bally Sports Kansas City

Tigers local broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Live stream: Peacock, Peacock App with subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Tigers -1.5 (+170), Royals +1.5 (-200)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Tigers -130, Royals +110

Moneyline pick: Tigers -130

We’re leaning with the Tigers to finish the job and come away with the series win this afternoon. Expect Skubal to get right and get back into the win column for the first time in a month.

Player prop pick:

Analysis

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.