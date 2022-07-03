Brewers vs. Pirates: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. ET. The game takes place at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Brandon Woodruff (6-3, 4.44 ERA) will get the start for the Brewers while the Pirates will counter with José Quintana (1-4, 3.43 ERA).

Milwaukee (45-35) followed up a dominant win on Friday night with a reality check 7-4 loss to Pittsburgh in game three of this four-game series. Three double plays in the first four innings negated a strong offensive performance from the Brewers, who actually out-hit the Pirates 11-9. Despite homers from Christian Yelich and Kolten Wong Milwaukee ended the night in a frustrating loss, with hopes to bounce back on Sunday.

Pittsburgh (32-46) came away with the upset win following a Bryan Reynolds groundout in the bottom of the third to tie the game. One batter later the Pirates took the lead with a two-run homer by Michael Chavis, sparking the 7-4 win despite a strong offensive outing from Milwaukee. The Pirates have a chance to win the series on Sunday with Quintana on the mound.

Brewers vs. Pirates

Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff vs. José Quintana

First pitch: 1:35 p.m. ET

Brewers local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Pirates local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Brewers -1.5 (-120)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Brewers -200, Pirates +170

Moneyline pick: Brewers -200

A strong offensive outing on Saturday should have resulted in a Brewers win on Saturday but Milwaukee has an excellent shot to tie the series on Sunday. The Brewers have scored 4.8 runs per game on the road this season, tied for eighth-highest in MLB and should be capable of another strong offensive showing in game four of this series.

Player prop pick: Christian Yelich over 1.5 total bases (+125)

Yelich’s homer on Saturday went to waste but he’s been on an 11-game hit streak counting back to mid-June. Expect another strong showing as the Brewers look to tie the series on Sunday.

