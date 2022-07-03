Braves vs. Reds: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, OH and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Charlie Morton (4-3, 4.73 ERA) will start for the Braves while the Reds will counter with Luis Castillo (3-4, 3.32 ERA).

Atlanta (46-33) added to Cincinnati’s home-game losing streak following their 4-1 victory on Saturday to lead this series 2-0. The Braves arguably have rookie starting pitcher Spencer Strider to thank for Saturday’s win following a strong performance. Strider didn’t give up a hit until an RBI single in the fifth inning, and he struck out 11 of the 21 batters he faced alongside striking out two batters in each of his first five innings.

Cincinnati (26-51) is riding a 10-game home losing streak following Saturday’s loss in which the Reds managed just one hit. That home losing streak is the franchise’s longest since 1986 and it coincides with a four-game losing streak on the schedule. The loss was the exclamation point on an intense game following Kyle Farmer’s exit after a fastball to his left hand in the fifth inning. X-rays were negative for a fracture as his status will be key to monitor going forward.

Braves vs. Reds

Pitchers: Charlie Morton vs. Luis Castillo

First pitch: 1:40 p.m. ET

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Reds local broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Braves -1.5 (-105)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Braves -165, Reds +140

Moneyline pick: Braves -165

Atlanta has scored 4.8 runs per game over the last week while the struggling Reds have allowed 5.6 runs per game over the same course of time, which is worst in MLB. Look for the Braves to notch the win on Sunday to close out the series 3-0.

Player prop pick: Dansby Swanson over 1.5 total bases (+110)

Swanson went 3-for-5 at the plate in Saturday’s win and leads the Braves with 91 hits on the season. Swanson started the series with a pair of doubles and a homer and we’re banking on him closing out the series with another strong outing.

