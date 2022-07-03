Yankees vs. Guardians: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jordan Montgomery (3-1, 3.27 ERA) hits the mound for the Yankees while the Guardians will start Triston McKenzie (4-6, 4.03 ERA).

New York (58-21) put on an offensive clinic in their doubleheader sweep over the Guardians on Saturday. After a historic hitting drought in their previous series with the Houston Astros, the Yankees reverted back to their winning ways with a 13-4 win in the first matchup and a 6-1 victory in the nightcap. New York hit four homers in the opener and followed up with a strong performance from Nestor Cortes in the latter game, with six strikeouts and just one run allowed in six innings.

Cleveland (39-36) has largely surpassed expectations throughout the season as they are firmly in the race for a wild card spot despite fielding baseball’s youngest roster. The Guardians have been particularly competitive in close games this season, winning 61 percent of their matchups when decided by one run or less which is fourth-best in MLB. Saturday’s doubleheader loss was the opposite of that trend, but if Cleveland can keep Sunday’s game within reach then their track record shows they have a chance.

Yankees vs. Guardians

Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery vs. Triston McKenzie

First pitch: 1:40 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Yankees -1.5 (-105)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Yankees -170, Guardians +145

Moneyline pick: Yankees -170

New York is 38-14 in their last 52 games versus a right-handed starter and is 49-15 in their last 64 games overall. Simply put the Yankees have been the best team in baseball to date and is coming off a dominating doubleheader sweep on Saturday. It’s hard to bet against the favorites in this matchup.

Player prop pick: Giancarlo Stanton over 0.5 home runs (+220)

Stanton had an interesting stretch at the plate from May through June by going 11-for-82 at the plate with a .134 batting average. But eight of those 11 hits went the distance, and we’re banking on Stanton notching another home run in Sunday’s matchup with the Guardians.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.