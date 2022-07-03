Rangers vs. Mets: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Texas Rangers and New York Mets square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citifield in New York, NY and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jon Gray (4-3, 3.89 ERA) gets the starting call for the Rangers and the Mets will counter with Carlos Carrasco (8-4, 4.85 ERA).

Texas (37-39) tied their series with the Mets at one game apiece following Saturday’s 7-3 win. The Rangers can thank Martin Perez for a quality start in which he allowed seven hits and three runs through 6.2 innings. Kole Calhoun provided offensive support with two home runs and four RBIs. The Rangers have to be pleased with their season performance to date as they battle for second in the AL West coming off an offseason with roster adjustments made with improvement in mind.

New York (48-30) still sits in first place in the NL East, although they have seen their double-digit division lead dwindle as of late. The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies have slowly closed the gap on the Mets in the division standings, who rode a three-game losing streak heading into the start of this series on Friday. New York has also been hampered by injuries to their pitching staff, but help is on the way with Max Scherzer making his return from IL on Tuesday night. His return will be even more significant should the Mets close out their series with the Rangers on Sunday.

Rangers vs. Mets

Pitchers: Jon Gray vs. Carlos Carrasco

First pitch: 1:40 p.m.

Rangers local broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Mets local broadcast: SportsNet New York

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mets -1.5 (+145)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Rangers +125, Mets -145

Moneyline pick: Rangers +125

The Mets have lost three out of Carrasco’s last four starts and he has lasted just 6.2 innings in his last two starts combined. New York is riding a bumpy road as of late and the Rangers can take advantage of a pitcher that arguably may need a rest soon to remain effective as they close out the season. We’re taking the Rangers on the money line in this one.

Player prop pick: Jon Gray over 4.5 strikeouts (-170)

Gray has been solid for Texas over the past month and the Rangers have won each of his last four starts, and five out of seven overall. He’s tied for the best WHIP on the team and has the best K/9 ratio on the roster. We’re rolling with the veteran right-hander having an effective day to help Texas close out the series.

