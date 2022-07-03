Angels vs. Astros: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jose Suarez (1-2, 4.36 ERA) will get the nod for the Halos while Framber Valdez (8-3, 2.65 ERA) will start for the Astros.

Houston (50-27) once again dominated the Angels in a 9-1 victory yesterday, notching its 50th win of the season. The bats were hot for the ‘Stros throughout the game as Chas McCormick’s home run in the bottom of the seventh capped a a day where they got 12 hits total. Meanwhile, starting pitcher Jose Urquidy was virtually untouchable in six innings, striking out eight while giving up just two hits and one earned run in the win.

Los Angeles (37-43) was limited to just one run in its second straight outing yesterday. Taylor Ward’s solo home run in the top of the third was the team’s lone run for the ballgame while Luis Rengifo and Brandon Marsh were the only other batters who got a base hit.

Angels vs. Astros

Pitchers: Jose Suarez vs. Framber Valdez

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Astros local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Astros -1.5 (-115), Angels +1.5 (-105)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Astros -245, Angels +205

Moneyline pick: Astros -245

We’re rolling with the Astros to get win No. 51 this afternoon. Houston has been excellent this week with its five-game winning streak and has won in a variety of ways from tight, one-run ballgames to blowouts. Lay it with the ‘Stros.

Player prop pick: Framber Valdez over 6.5 strikeouts (+120)

Valdez has averaged 6.1 strikeouts through his last 10 starts and he’s stepping onto the mound against an Angels team that leads the league in K’s. There’s an opportunity for him to get double-digit punchouts today, so take the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.