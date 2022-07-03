Orioles vs. Twins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Baltimore Orioles and Minnesota Twins square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Target Field in Minneapolis, MN and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Tyler Wells (6-4, 3.23 ERA) will get the nod for the O’s while Devin Smeltzer (4-1, 2.86 ERA) will start for the Twins.

Minnesota (45-36) has taken two off the O’s this weekend and walked it off with a 4-3 victory yesterday. Down one in the bottom of the ninth, Jorge Polanco belted a solo home run to center to provide the equalizer. Later in the inning with two on and one out, Jose Miranda played the role of hero by smacking a single to left that brought home Alex Kiriloff for the game-winning run.

Baltimore (35-44) had its hopes dashed in a game where it led for a vast majority of the action. A Jorge Mateo sac-fly in the top of the fourth put them up 3-0 and they held onto it until the bottom of the seventh when a Nick Gordon homer put the Twins on the board. A Carlos Correa sac-fly in the bottom of the eight would give way to the sequence in the bottom of the ninth, dooming the O’s to their fifth loss in six games.

Orioles vs. Twins

Pitchers: Tyler Wells vs. Devin Smeltzer

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Twins -1.5 (+135), Orioles +1.5 (-155)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Twins -150, Orioles +130

Moneyline pick: Orioles +130

Wells has been a steady hand for the Orioles as of late, yielding just two earned runs in his last four starts combined. Baltimore knows it let one slip away yesterday and will back its starter up with adequate run support this afternoon. Take the O’s.

Player prop pick: Adley Rutschman under 0.5 hits (+155)

Rutschman has been in a rut at the plate, going 0-11 through his last three outings. He’ll eventually get out of it but not against Smeltzer. Take the under.

