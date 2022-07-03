Red Sox vs. Cubs: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 2:20 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL and will be available to watch on ESPN+. The Red Sox will start Connor Seabold (0-1, 13.50 ERA) while the Cubs will send Keegan Thompson (7-3, 3.34 ERA) to the mound.

Boston (43-35) has lost four of their last five games which includes their current 0-2 series deficit against the Cubs. The Red Sox haven’t had an issue with their bats, but turning hits into runs has been a struggle this season. Boston ranks first in the league in hits per game but is just ninth overall in runs scored per game. To get a win on Sunday and avoid a series sweep the Red Sox will need to find a spark in generating offense.

Chicago (32-46) is third in the NL Central but may be turning their season around with their 2-0 series lead over the Red Sox. The Cubs won the first two games of this series by a combined three runs, but the focal point of their struggles this season has been their subpar bullpen performance with a 1.35 WHIP that’s ranked 23rd in MLB. Chicago will look to make it six straight wins as they attempt to close out this series with Boston.

Red Sox vs. Cubs

Pitchers: Connor Seabold vs. Keegan Thompson

First pitch: 2:20 p.m. ET

Red Sox local broadcast: New England Sports Network

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Red Sox -1.5 (+140)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -115, Cubs -105

Moneyline pick: Red Sox -115

Boston’s offense wasn’t potent on Saturday but look for them to bounce back in the final game of this series. In Thompson’s last start he gave up four runs and eight hits, and the Red Sox should be able to find equal success at the plate. Take the favorites in this one.

Player prop pick: Rafael Devers over 1.5 hits (+195)

Devers leads the Red Sox in hits and home runs and could be set up for success with Thompson on the mound. The Cubs right-hander allowed eight hits in his last start and Boston’s batters should be able to benefit, including Devers.

