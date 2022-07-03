Athletics vs. Mariners: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Oakland A’s and Seattle Mariners square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA and will be available to watch on ESPN+. The Athletics will start Frankie Montas (3-8, 3.20 ERA) while the Mariners will counter with reigning AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray (6-6, 3.78 ERA).

Oakland (26-54) sits in last place in the AL West and is firmly in the process of rebuilding for the future. After trading away a number of key pieces early on in the season, the Athletics extended their losing streak to four games with their series opening loss to the Mariners. Oakland bounced back with a win on Friday night only to allow a pinch-homer in Saturday’s 2-1 loss. Montas, a lone bright spot this season for Oakland, will hope to close out the series in a tie with two games apiece.

Seattle (38-42) is in an underwhelming race for second place in the AL West, though a series win over the rebuilding Athletics could help spark a strong close to the season. The Mariners will continue to play through a number of key suspensions following last week’s brawl with the Los Angeles Angels. Having Ray on the mound on Sunday is a bright spot as the reigning AL Cy Young winner looks to be turning a corner and regaining his form from a season prior. In the month of June, Ray struck out 37 batters in 37 innings and allowed just 25 hits.

A’s vs. Mariners

Pitchers: Frankie Montas vs. Robbie Ray

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Athletics local broadcast: NBC Sports California

Mariners local broadcast: Root Sports Northwest

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mariners -1.5 (+145)

Run total: 6.5

Moneyline odds: Athletics +130, Mariners -150

Moneyline pick: Mariners -150

Montas has been great for Oakland this season but has not had the run support to help add to the win column. On the other side, this game is more crucial for the Mariners and Ray has been the hotter pitcher as of late. Take the Mariners at home in this one.

Player prop pick: Robbie Ray over 6.5 strikeouts (-165)

Ray has struck out 24 batters in his last three games and pitched through the seventh in two of his last three starts. Oakland ranks last in batting average and sets up Ray for a successful day. We’re rolling with Ray to go over his strikeouts total in the final game of this series.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.