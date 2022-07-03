Cardinals vs. Phillies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 7:08 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA and will be available to watch on ESPN. Adam Wainwright (6-5, 3.07 ERA) will get the nod for the Cardinals while Zack Wheeler (6-4, 2.89 ERA) will make the start for the Phillies.

St. Louis (44-36) was able to sneak past the Phillies late for a 7-6 victory, pulling to within one game of first place in the NL Central. A Nolan Arenado solo shot in the top of the ninth broke a 6-6 tie, allowing for reliever Ryan Helsley to shut the door in the bottom of the ninth to pick up the win. This game will be remembered for the Cardinals firing off back-to-back-to-back-to-back homers in the top of the fourth with Arenado, Nolan Gorman, Juan Yepez, and Dylan Carlson all getting in on the action.

Philadelphia (41-38) did a good job of digging itself out of that early 5-0 hole, providing five runs in the second and third innings to tie the ballgame. After falling behind by one again, Nick Castellanos evened things up with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth. The Phils managed to get the potential game-tying run on in the bottom of the ninth, but couldn’t close the deal.

Cardinals vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Adam Wainwright vs. Zack Wheeler

First pitch: 7:08 p.m. ET

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Phillies -1.5 (+140), Cardinals +1.5 (-165)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Phillies -155, Cardinals +135

Moneyline pick: Phillies -155

In one should be another competitive contest, we’ll lean on the Phillies to win in prime time tonight. Wheeler has been a steadier hand than Wainwright as of late and odds are he won’t put his team in a hole by giving up four consecutive homers out the gate.

Player prop pick: Nick Castellanos over 0.5 home runs (+400)

Castellanos did his part in re-tying the ballgame yesterday and we’ll predict that he’ll blast his ninth homer of the season tonight. Beware of bad news.

