Guardians vs. Rays: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays square off on Saturday, July 30 with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Zach Plesac (2-8, 4.09 ERA) will take the mound for Cleveland, while Tampa Bay will start Corey Kluber (6-6, 3.91 ERA).

The Guardians (51-48) dropped the last game of their series against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday. They did pick up a win Friday in the first game of this series to bounce back. On the back of a strong start from Shane Bieber, Jose Ramirez knocked a two-run home run in the top of the 5th, which ended up being the difference maker. Plesac is starting his 19th game of the season and has lost three of his last four starts. He pitched five innings and gave up three hits and three earned runs, taking his eighth loss of the year.

The Rays (53-47) continue to have a poor second half of the season. After losing three of four games to the Baltimore Orioles, they lost the first game of this series Friday. They have been outscored 21-11 in their last five games and have lost four of them. Kluber returns home to Cleveland, where he spent the first nine years of his career. He is coming off a loss where he pitched five innings and gave up seven hits, and four earned runs.

Guardians vs. Rays

Pitchers: Zach Plesac vs. Corey Kluber

First pitch: 1:10 p.m. ET

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Rays local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Rays -1.5

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Guardians +115, Rays -135

Moneyline pick: Rays -135

Cleveland has been better than the Rays in the second half, but Plesac doesn’t do much for them on the mound. He has been brutally bad, and Kluber has at least shown that he has something left in the tank. Tampa Bay needs someone in its lineup to step up to give him some run support, but I’ve got more faith in Kluber than I do Plesac.

Player prop pick: Ji-Man Choi over 0.5 hits (-195)

Choi is hitting .265 on the season with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 44 RBI. He has a hit in four straight games and is 2-6 with a home run against Plesac. Choi should have at least one base hit on Saturday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.