Tigers vs. Blue Jays: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 3:07 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Tigers will start Drew Hutchison (1-4, 4.84 ERA) and the Blue Jays will send Ross Stripling (5-3, 3.10 ERA) to the hill.

Detroit (41-60) sit in fourth place in the AL Central and entered Friday night having lost five of their last eight games since the All-Star break. The Tigers flipped the script with a 4-2 win over Toronto, courtesy of contributions from across their batting lineup. Willi Castro homered in the win for just the second time in two years and Victor Reyes had three hits in five at-bats with an RBI. Bolstered by a two-run single from Harold Castro the Tigers picked up the upset win over a Blue Jays team that has their sights set on a wild card postseason appearance.

Toronto (55-45) may have lost on Friday, but they still sit in second place in the AL East and 1.5 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners for the top wild-card spot in the American League. The Blue Jays have been on a tear, winning eight of their last 10 games with the best batting average in baseball at .267 while ranking third in team runs. Friday’s loss may have stung worse than Toronto would have hoped after Alek Manoah left early following a hit to his throwing elbow. Much to the relief of the team, Manoah’s X-rays came back negative and the belief is he will not have to miss a start as a result.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Drew Hutchison vs. Ross Stripling

First pitch: 3:07 p.m. ET

Tigers local broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Blue Jays local broadcast: RSN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Blue Jays -1.5 (-145)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Tigers +255, Blue Jays -305

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays -305

The oddsmakers are practically throwing a lob for bettors to take the heavy underdogs in this one, and Friday’s win might provide some added justification. But the Tigers got a better-than-usual outing from their bats in the win and I’m not banking on their bullpen to shut down the Blue Jays’ bats again. Hutchison will also be on the hill after allowing four runs and six hits in four innings pitched in his last appearance.

Player prop pick: Matt Chapman over 0.5 total bases (-155)

Chapman is riding an eight-game hitting streak and has three homers and four RBIs through the first games against Detroit. He homered twice to lead the Blue Jays to the win in the series opener and should be a major factor in the offense for Toronto to bounce back with a win on Saturday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.