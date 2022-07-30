Twins vs. Padres: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Minnesota Twins and San Diego Padres square off on Saturday, July 30 with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Petco Park in San Diego, California and will be available to watch on Fox. Minnesota will start Sonny Gray (5-3, 3.52 ERA) while San Diego counters with Joe Musgrove (8-3, 2.63 ERA).

The Twins (52-47) have lost three games in a row, including the series opener on Friday. They have been outscored 27-11 in their last three games. Gray will be making his 15th start of the season. He is coming off a good start against the Detroit Tigers, where he pitched six innings and gave up two hits, and one earned run while striking out seven on the way to his fifth win.

The Padres (56-45) put on a clinic on Friday as they put up 10 runs. Luke Voit, Ha-Seong Kim, Eric Hosmer, Manny Machado and Jorge Alfaro all homered in the game. San Diego has struggled to maintain a solid win streak this season and is 2-2 over their last four games. Musgrove is nearing an extension with the Padres and will be starting his 18th game of the season. He is coming off a loss against the New York Mets in which he pitched 5.1 innings and gave up five hits, and four earned runs.

Twins vs. Padres

Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Joe Musgrove

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Padres -1.5

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Twins +115, Padres -135

Moneyline pick: Padres -135

Musgrove needs a win badly as he started the season 8-0 and hasn’t recorded a win since June 16. He has been pitching well, but the Padres haven’t given him the run support needed. I think that changes on Saturday as San Diego has a prime matchup against Gray. The Padres lineup should be able to get to Gray before the Twins get to Musgrove.

Player prop pick: Manny Machado over 0.5 hits (-240)

Machado leads San Diego in most offensive stats. He is batting .298 with 102 hits, 17 home runs, 56 RBI and an OBP of .372. Machado is 10-27 in his career against Gray with two doubles and a home run. He should tally at least one hit on Saturday.

