Cardinals vs. Nationals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals square off on Saturday, July 30 with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. and will be available to watch on Fox. Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.10 ERA) will start for St. Louis while Erick Fedde (5-7, 4.95 ERA) takes the mound for Washington.

The Cardinals (53-47) have won two games in a row and are outscoring their opponents 12-3 in their last two games. In the first game of this series, they scored six runs on the back of rookie Nolan Gorman hitting yet another home run. Hudson is being activated off the 15-Day IL to make the start on Saturday. He had been sidelined since July 14 with a neck injury. Hudson lost his last start and pitched 6.2 innings and gave up six hits and four earned runs while striking out three.

The Nationals (34-67) wonder where their three-game win streak went as they have dropped back-to-back games. They’ve only scored three runs in their last two games and are going to try and rely on Fedde to bring them luck on the mound. He will be starting his 20th game of the season and hasn’t registered a win since June 21. Fedde went 4.2 innings and gave up seven hits and three earned runs in his last outing.

Cardinals vs. Nationals

Pitchers: Dakota Hudson vs. Erick Fedde

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Cardinals -1.5

Run total: 10

Moneyline odds: Cardinals -145, Nationals +125

Moneyline pick: Cardinals -145

St. Louis is getting production from nearly everyone in their lineup, making them dangerous. When rookie Nolan Gorman is carrying the offense so that Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt don’t have to, the Cardinals are tough to beat. Even though he is coming off the IL, Hudson should have a better outing than Fedde on the mound. St. Louis should take game two of this series.

Player prop pick: Nolan Arenado over 0.5 hits (-235)

Arenado is hitting .293 through 92 games with 24 doubles, 18 home runs and 59 RBI. He has gone 0-7 in his last two games but should get off his slump on Saturday. Arenado is 3-7 with a home run in his career against Fedde.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.