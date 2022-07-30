Brewers vs. Red Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Milwaukee Brewers and Boston Red Sox square off on Saturday, July 30 with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts and will be available to watch on FS1. The lefty Eric Lauer (6-3, 3.84 ERA) will start for Milwaukee, while Boston sends Nick Pivetta (8-7, 4.35 ERA) to the mound.

The Brewers (56-44) picked up the win on Friday and continued their hot start to the second half of the season. Through seven games after the All-Star break, they are now 6-1. On Friday, this game was tied heading into the seventh inning. Christian Yelich hit an RBI single in the top of the seventh, and the Brew Crew added two more runs in the ninth to seal it. Lauer is starting his 19th game of the season. He hasn’t registered a decision since June 22 and is coming off a start where he pitched 4.1 innings and gave up six hits and four earned runs.

The Red Sox (50-51) continue to experience second-half woes as they move to 2-6 since the All-Star break. Friday’s scheduled starter Brayan Bello came out of the pen, but it didn’t help as he took his third season loss. Pivetta will be starting his 21st game and hopes for a better outcome than Bello. In his last, he got knocked around for seven hits but only gave up one earned run while not factoring into a decision.

Brewers vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Eric Lauer vs. Nick Pivetta

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Brewers -1.5

Run total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Brewers -110. Red Sox -110

Moneyline pick: Red Sox -110

This one is a pick ‘em so sportsbooks are expecting to see a better effort from Boston, and I think they are right. While Milwaukee’s lineup has been hot, Lauer hasn’t been. The Red Sox should be able to get to him early to provide Pivetta with enough run support to pick up a much-needed win.

Player prop pick: Xander Bogaerts over 0.5 hits (-280)

Bogaerts is hitting .315 this season, the eighth-best batting average in the league. He has never faced Lauer but will have the handedness matchup over the southpaw. Bogaerts is hitting .378 this year against left-handed pitchers and should tally a base hit on Saturday.

