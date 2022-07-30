Rangers vs. Angels: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels square off on Saturday, July 30 with first pitch set for 9:07 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California and will be available to watch on FS1. Glenn Otto (4-7, 5.37 ERA) gets the starting nod for Texas, while Los Angeles will send Chase Silseth (1-3, 5.84 ERA) to the mound.

The Rangers (45-54) have won the first two games of this four-game divisional series. They have outscored Los Angeles 9-2, and they scored seven runs on Friday without hitting a home run. Their lineup had four RBI in the game and scored their other three runs taking advantage of some costly errors by the Angels. Otto will be starting his 15th game of the season and has lost five of his last six starts. In his most recent, he pitched 5.1 innings and gave up seven hits and scored three earned runs.

The Angels (42-58) sit in fourth place in the AL West, and losing the first two games of this series didn’t help that. They tried to build momentum by taking two of three against the Kansas City Royals, but that has fizzled out quickly. The rookie Silseth will be making his seventh career start. He pitched four innings and gave up six hits, and four earned runs while taking his third season loss.

Rangers vs. Angels

Pitchers: Glenn Otto vs. Chase Silseth

First pitch: 9:07 p.m. ET

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Rangers -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Rangers +100, Angels -120

Moneyline pick: Rangers +100

Picking Texas in this matchup makes me feel icky. That being said, the Angels aren’t inspiring much confidence with their performance this season. Otto pitched against Los Angeles once this season and picked up the win. Even though the Rangers haven’t won a game Otto has started since June 4, Texas should pick up the Saturday win.

Player prop pick: Jared Walsh over 0.5 hits (-230)

The lefty Walsh should have the batting advantage over the right-handed Otto. Walsh is hitting .238 against righties with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 31 RBI. He has gone hitless in the series' first two games and should get off his slump on Saturday by tallying at least one hit.

