Tigers vs. Blue Jays: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game on Peacock

The Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays square off on Sunday, July 31 with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario and will be available to watch on Peacock. Detroit will send Garrett Hill (1-2, 5.57 ERA) to the mound while Jose Berrios (7-4, 5.20 ERA) gets the start for Toronto.

The Tigers (41-61) are down 2-1 in this four-game series after losing on Saturday. They lost the series opener on Thursday 5-3 and the game on Saturday with a win Friday sandwiched in the middle. Hill will be starting the fifth game of his career on Sunday. In his last, he pitched five innings and gave up five hits and three earned runs while not factoring into the decision. Once this series wraps, Detroit will head to Minnesota for a three-game set with the Twins.

The Blue Jays (56-45) picked up a big win on Saturday. They need to spark some momentum while stringing together some wins, and a series win on Sunday would help with that. Berrios is starting his 21st game of the season and is coming off a game where he pitched 5.2 innings, giving up seven hits and three earned runs. After this series ends, Toronto will have an off day Monday and then head south for a quick two-game divisional set against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Garrett Hill vs. Jose Berrios

First pitch: 12:05 p.m. ET

Live stream: Peacock, Peacock App with subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Blue Jays -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Tigers +235, Blue Jays -280

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays -280

Berrios has been better on the mound once he settled in this season. He hasn’t registered a loss in the month of July and shouldn’t start on Sunday. Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez launched a game-deciding home run on Saturday, which shows how much power the Blue Jays lineup has. Toronto should take the series finale.

Player prop pick: Harold Castro over 0.5 hits (-275)

The Tigers' third baseman is hitting .281 with four home runs and 22 RBI this season. Castro has at least one hit in 12 of his last 13 games. He is 7-14 against Berrios in his career with two doubles and should pick up at least one base knock on Sunday.

