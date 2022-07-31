Diamondbacks vs. Braves: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Diamondbacks and Braves square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Truist Park in Atlanta, GA and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Merrill Kelly is set to start for the Diamondbacks, while Max Fried gets the nod for the Braves.

Although they had a great start to the season, the Diamondbacks have had major struggles over the past few months. They just traded outfielder David Peralta the Rays for round catch Christian Cerda. Josh Rojas has been swinging the bat well lately for Arizona as he is hitting .381 with one home run and three stolen bases. On the mound, Merril Kelly has good for the Diamondbacks this season as he is 10-5 with a 3.04 ERA.

The Braves are just three games behind the Mets for first place in the NL East. They are in first place in the NL Wild Card, but they still have time to catch the Mets. Just a week ago, it looked like the Braves would catch the Mets for sure, but the Mets have tightened up. Austin Riley has been one of the best hitters in baseball over the past few weeks, while Ronald Acuña has had major struggles. On the mound, Max Fried has been the ace for the Braves as he has a 10-3 record with a 2.73 ERA.

Diamondbacks vs. Braves

Pitchers: Merril Kelly vs. Max Fried

First pitch: 1:35 p.m. ET

Diamondbacks local broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Braves -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Braves -225, Diamondbacks +190

Moneyline pick: Braves -225

The Braves are just the much better team. I don't see them losing to the Diamondbacks in this one. They have played great baseball with Max Fried on the mound and I expect that success to continue in this one.

Player prop pick: Max Fried over 5.5 strikeouts (-125)

This has been a great season for Fried. He went over this total in his last outing, but that was his only time in July going over the total. Back in June, he went over the total in four straight outings to finish the month.

